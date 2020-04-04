Dennis Duane Carnes, 63, of Bluffton, passed away at 11:39 a.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his residence in Bluffton. He was born on Saturday, Aug. 4, 1956, in Wells County.

Dennis was a 1974 graduate of Southern Wells High School. He spent his early years in Chester Township, Wells County. He retired from Indiana Corrugated in Warren after 25 years of service. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion thru the Millard Brown American Legion Post 156 in Montpelier, and the Moose Lodge, Bluffton. Dennis enjoyed golfing, fishing, shuffle board, softball, basketball, and was a big fan of the Indianapolis Colts, and IU basketball.

He will be sadly missed by his daughter, Jill (Jonathan) Orlando of Montpelier; son, Jessey D. (Kelly) Carnes of Montpelier; grandchildren, Gavyn Orlando, Gabriella Orlando, Giovanna Orlando, Grayer Orlando, Chloe Carnes, and Milly Carnes; sisters, Kimberly (Doug) Anderson of Bluffton, Lisa Copeland of Bluffton, and Kelly Carnes of Indianapolis. Dennis will also be missed by many other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edgar D. Carnes, and mother, Mildred D. (Bunch) Carnes.

Due to the health concerns of the COVID-19 virus the family will be having a private service.

Preferred memorials are to Millard Brown American Legion Post 156, 112 W. Green St., Montpelier, IN 47359

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.