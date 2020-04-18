Christopher L. Cameron, 58, of rural Warren, died at his residence at 3:29 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020.

He was born March 4, 1962, in Marion.

Survivors include his sisters, Mona L. (Ben) Cash of Fairmount and Vicki (Gene) Roush of Warren, and a brother, Timothy W. Cameron of Warren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Louden L. Cameron; his mother, Lois Christine (Cregger) Cameron; and a sister, Oma Shuttleworth.

A private family visitation will be held at the Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren on Tuesday, April 21.

A graveside service will be held at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 21. The cemetery is on Ind. 9 near Ind. 218 in Huntington County.