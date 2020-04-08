Carol J. Bittner, 59, of Bluffton, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at her residence.

Carol was born June 30, 1960, in New Castle, to Donald L. and Beulah A. Denney Bittner. Her parents preceded her in death.

She graduated in 1978 from the Walter P. Chrysler High School in New Castle. Carol retired in 2008 after 30 years of service with AT&T.

She enjoyed raising farm animals of all kinds, working on projects around her home and helping others in the time of need, Carol enjoyed driving her 1952 Dodge truck to Bluffton. Carol will be missed by her Richard’s Restaurant morning coffee group.

She is survived by her two sons, Don W. (Amanda) Bittner of Greenwood and Sam J. Bittner of Bluffton; two sisters, Susan (Sam) Polson and Toni Bittner Glendening, both of Knoxville, Tenn.; and a brother, Ronnie (Esther) Bittner of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Private family services will be held at the Stahl Cemetery in Wells County. Pastor Sam Polson will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bluffton/Wells County Animal Shelter.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.

