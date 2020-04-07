Beulah M. Murphy, 81, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at her residence in Bluffton following an extended illness.

She was born July 7, 1938, in Ashland, Ky., to Willie Thompson and Anna McDowell Thompson. Her parents preceded her in death. Beulah married Wendell “Murph” Murphy Feb. 27, 1971, in Bluffton. Her husband preceded her in death Jan. 26, 1999.

Beulah worked at Cooper’s Nursing Home and at Corning Glass Works in Bluffton for many years, retiring in 2010 from Bluffton Rubber Products. She was a former member of the Moose Lodge in Bluffton. She enjoyed collecting Barbie dolls and spending time with her family.

Survivors include two sons, Terry (Rhonda) Ivins of Berne and Steve Murphy of Poneto; five daughters, Sherry (Josh Taylor) Ivins of Bluffton, Judy (Eric) Clark of LaGrange, Ind., Susan Nunley of Huntington, Toni (Kurt) Franz of Decatur, and Pamela (Rodney Myers) Murphy of Loves Pass, Ill.; 21 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Clarence (Marti) Everett of Smyrna Beach, Fla.; two sisters, Donna (Barney) Creamer of Inverness, Fla., and Janet Kleinknight of Bluffton; and her K-9 companion, “Sonny.”

In addition to her husband and parents, Beulah was preceded in death by a son, Ivan Keith Ivins Jr.’ two brothers, Charles “Bill” Thompson and Robert Gene Thompson; three sisters, Louise Sawyer, Peggy Ann Bayes, and Ruth Bailey; two grandchildren, Phillip Rice and Andrew Whitaker; and a daughter-in-law, Monica M. Murphy.

Private family services will be held with Pastor Joseph E. Nass officiating. Burial will take place at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Visiting Nurse Hospice Home or to the Phillips House in LaGrange, Ind.

The Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel have been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.