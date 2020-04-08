Betty L. DeWees, 88, of Warren, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Parkview Huntington Hospital.

She was born Aug. 16, 1931, in Jackson Township in Wells County to Arthur and Ruby Jackson Williams. She married Dale DeWees Dec. 3, 1949; he survives in Warren.

Additional survivors include a son, Harvey (Sharon) DeWees of Laconia, N.H.; a daughter, Pamela (Mark) Winzenburg of Katy, Texas; a daughter-in-law, Jane DeWees of Kouts; a sister-in-law, Judy Williams of Debary, Fla.; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Wendell Ray DeWees, David Lynn DeWees and Steven Dale DeWees; brothers, Norman Williams and John Williams; and a sister, Martha Schoeff.

Due to health concerns of the COVID-19, there will be private family service. Burial will be at the Masonic Cemetery, Warren. Arrangements are being handled by Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.

