Arlene “Sue” Conner, 87, formerly of Roanoke, died at 8:55 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Heritage Pointe in Warren, where she had been a resident since 2008.

She was born Jan. 25, 1933, in Adams County, Indiana, the only child of the late Ervin Yoder and Dora Belle Clendenen Yoder.

Her formative years were spent in Fort Wayne, where she went to Forrest Park Elementary School and graduated from South Side High School in 1950.

She earned a Registered Nurse (R.N.) degree from the Lutheran School of Nursing in 1953.

On March 1, 1953, she was united in marriage to Max Earl Conner. They made their home in Roanoke, where Max owned and operated the Conner Chevrolet Agency. Max died Feb. 20, 2010.

A homemaker, Sue also worked 16 years as a nurse for Dr. B. Trent Cooper, the town physician in Roanoke.

She was a member of the Seminary United Methodist Church, Roanoke, and later Applegate UMC in Warren. With her husband, they were active members of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association (GWRRA) riding in the club’s many events. For a change of pace, she enjoyed crochet.

She kept her active lifestyle in her retirement community, participating in the many social activities at Heritage Pointe.

She is survived by her daughter, Darlene (Phil) Burkett of Cass City, Mich.; two grandchildren, Jeremy (Jessica) Burkett of the greater Baltimore, Md., area, and Carissa Burkett of Portland, Ore; a half-brother, Ervin Yoder of Huntington; and a half-sister, Shirley Ignace of Fort Wayne.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Max, at the Glenwood Cemetery in Roanoke.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.

Preferred memorials in Sue’s honor are to Cancer Services of NE Indiana or Samaritan’s Purse Emergency Field Hospital in New York.

