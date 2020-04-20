Home Opinions Are you doing OK? I hope so. And take it one day... Are you doing OK? I hope so. And take it one day at a time. April 20, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions The emerging dilemma of the century Opinions Business reboot mustn’t stamp out lives Opinions What is usually unusual is now usual. Or not.