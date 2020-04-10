A press release from Kurt Oliver, AdamsWells Internet Telecom TV, Craigville Telephone Company:

Earlier this morning a high count AT&T fiber was cut in the Fort Wayne area by an excavation crew. Fiber repair crews are now onsite however estimated time of repair is not yet known. It is possible service may not be restored until later this evening or tomorrow. We will keep monitoring the situation.

This outage affected some of our outbound call routing. Calls to certain local Bluffton numbers (numbers not on AT&T or AdamsWells / Craigville phone service) and Ossian/Uniondale numbers is impacted. This also includes calls to local Bluffton cell phone numbers (such as 260-273, 260-307, 260-820).

Many businesses have staff working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some businesses and government offices may be using call forwarding to cellphones which may be affected.

I want to stress that this outage is not within our network. Inbound calls and outbound long distance calls are not affected. Our Internet and TV service is also not impacted.

If you have any questions feel free to contact a technician at AdamsWells.