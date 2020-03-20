Willadine J. Roberts, 95, of Montpelier, died at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

She was born on April 8, 1924, in South Whitley, to Roscoe Herr and Ethel M. Colvin Herr. She married Russell D. Roberts May 26, 1946; her husband preceded her in death Dec. 15, 2002.

Survivors include two daughters, Jacqueline Faulkner of Decatur and Janet (James) Parson of Montpelier, plus 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, James R. Roberts and Stephen W. Roberts; two brothers, Dean Herr and William Herr; and a great-granddaughter.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Walker and Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com