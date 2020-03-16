During an emergency meeting of the board Monday morning due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Wells County Public Library officials have voted to close the Ossian branch effective immediately and the facility in Bluffton as of Thursday, March, 19, after reduced hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Also on Monday, the county commissioners received an update from the Wells County Health Department and have decided to continue business as normal across county offices at this time. The patient testing positive for COVID-19 has a Wells County address but has been in Allen County since Jan. 9, the commissioners learned — presenting an exposure risk in Wells County of “slim to none at best,” the deputy administrator said.

Full coverage of both meetings will be in Tuesday’s paper. Ongoing COVID-19 coverage can be found on our homepage.