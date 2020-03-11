Darrell “Wayne” Grove, 76, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday morning, March 8, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Wayne was born in Bluffton on May 31, 1943, to Luster B. and Rosa Cargar Grove; both parents preceded him in death.

He was a 1961 graduate of Bluffton High School. Following graduation, Wayne married Susan J. Meyer Jan. 10, 1964 in Muncie. She survives in Bluffton. Wayne attended the Berne Church of The Nazarene; he loved the Lord and became a Christian in 2010.

Wayne was a police officer with the Bluffton Police Department from November 1965 to November 1985, and served as police chief from 1980 to 1985. He was the founder and publisher of “The Advertiser,” owner-operator of Poor Grovies Concession’s, founder of Fast Tek for eight years, served as director of Wells County EMA for eight years, and was currently serving as assistant director. Wayne enjoyed genealogy and researching his family history. He was a professional Ham Radio operator and helped many families connect and talk with their loved ones in the service overseas during the Vietnam War.

In addition to his wife, Wayne is survived by two daughters, Jodi (Brett) Garrett of Noblesville and Judy (Brent) Steury of Alexandria, Va.; one son, Phillip (Nicole) Grove of Carmel; seven grandchildren, Frannie (Klay) Fiechter, Maggie Garrett, Ian Steury, Hannah Mei Steury, Ava Grove, Maya Grove and Chase Grove; and one great-grandchild, Emmett Fiechter.

Wayne dearly loved his wife, children and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by a infant brother, Junior Grove.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 14, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Services will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Matt Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in the Grove Cemetery, Poneto.

Memorials may be made to the Berne Church of the Nazarene, Berne.

