Wanda Sue Huffman, 70, of Montpelier, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at University Care Center in Upland.

She was born on Saturday, December 24, 1949, in Jamestown, Tenn.

Survivors include a daughter, Michelle (David) Dickey of Montpelier; a son, Ronald J. (Christine) Henderson of Hartford City; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey Howard Frances Gluff Howard; husband, Thomas Lynn Huffman; brother, Ralph Howard; and sisters, Mary Helen Stanfill, Shirley Clements and Lois Davis.

Calling hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home. A service will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier, at 4 p.m. Friday, March 13. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

