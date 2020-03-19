Wanda Lee Glenn, 93, of Bluffton, passed away March 10, 2020, surrounded by her family, her very dearest friend and the caring staff at Signature Health Care in Bluffton.

Wanda was born in Rome, Indiana, Sept. 23, 1926, to Manfred and Bertha Burton Harlen.

She was preceded in death by her brother, William Burton Harlen. She married Richard K. Glenn on March 19, 1955, in Evansville. He preceded her in death in November 2013.

Wanda is survived by her beloved children, Carol Glenn and James Glenn (Phoebe Schwenzer); nephews, Dennis Harlen and Tim Harlen (Debi); and niece, Lisa Hill (Homer), who all live in Indianapolis.

Wanda was a member of the 1944 graduating class of Cannelton High School, Cannelton, Indiana, and graduated from Lockyear Business College in Evansville.

Wanda and her husband were antique dealers and appraisers for many years and enjoyed traveling and making friends. She was a proud dog owner and lover of dogs. Wanda was an avid Purdue, Pacers, Colts and Indy Car Racing fan and thoroughly enjoyed playing bridge. She was a long-standing member of the Bluffton United Methodist Church. Mom loved watching birds and now she has her own wings.

At Wanda’s request, she will be cremated with burial later in Derby, Indiana. A celebration of life will be held this spring in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to the Wells County Foundation.