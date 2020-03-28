Vernon Kaehr

Vernon O. Kaehr, 96, passed away Friday morning, Mar. 27, 2020, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

He was born in Detroit, Mich., on May 28, 1923, to Reuben and Jessie (Lewton) Kaehr. He married Mary Anne Steffen in Angola, Ind., Sept. 4, 1943; she preceded him in death on Jan. 15, 2018.

Vernon was a World War II Army veteran and a lifelong resident of Wells County. He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church and was the owner of Kaehr Farm Supply, retiring in 1985.

He enjoyed his pot-luck group, traveling to Florida, but he especially enjoyed time at the lake house with his children and grandchildren.

Vernon is survived by four daughters, Kathy (Steve) Longenberger and Peg (Tony) Fiechter, both of Bluffton, Jenni (Jeff) Milholland of Ossian, and Karen (Mike) Todd of Angola; nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two great-grandchildren, Abilene Marie Fiechter and Kamryn Olivia Price; two brothers, Marvin Kaehr, and Carl Kaehr; a sister, Alice Kaehr; and two stepbrothers, Gene Monticue and James Monticue.

Due to the restrictions and isolation from the coronavirus pandemic, there will be services available for your listening online at the ACCentral app or at Blufftoncountry.com on Tues., March 31, 2020, at 1 p.m., with Steve Ringger officiating. A private family burial will take place at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Adams County.

Memorials may be given to HarvestCall, Bluffton, Ind.

