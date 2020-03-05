Sheriff Sale File number: 90-20-0012-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Sale Location: Wells County Courthouse First Floor, 102 W. Market St., Bluffton, IN

Judgment to be Satisfied: $95,675.41

Cause Number: 90C01-1909-MF-000032

Plaintiff: AMERIHOME MORTGAGE COMPANY, LLC

Defendant: KENNETH D. HUTTON and SARA E. HUTTON

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Wells County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

In-Lot Number 12 as known and designated on the recorded plat of Studabaker’s Addition to the Town (now City) of Bluffton.

Commonly Known as: 503 WEST WABASH STREET, BLUFFTON, IN 46714

Parcel No. 90-08-04-534-081.000-004

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

* An entire Sheriff’s Sale may be cancelled due to inclement weather or other county emergencies. If the entire Sheriff’s Sale is cancelled, each parcel will be cancelled. Each parcel will be assigned to the next available sale (normally 2 months from original sale). This will allow compliance with Indiana Code concerning posting, publication, and serving time frames. Also, new Sheriff’s Sale fees will be assessed and the parcels will be automatically re-advertised. The plaintiff will be responsible for the new fees and advertising costs.

David M Bengs,

Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 16646-20

Marinosci Law Group, PC

455 West Lincolnway

Suite B

Valparaiso, IN 46385

(219) 531-3508

Scott Holliday, Sheriff

By: Karen Thompson,

Jail Commander

Phone: 260/824.3426

Harrison Township

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

PLEASE SERVE:

KENNETH D. HUTTON

503 WEST WABASH STREET

BLUFFTON, IN 46714

nb 3/5, 3/12, 3/19

