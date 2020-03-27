Susan Gayle Rhymer, 67, of Decatur, passed away Monday morning, March 23, 2020, at her residence following an unexpected medical event. Her death was unexpected.

She was born on Sept. 18, 1952 in Decatur to Delbert and Delphina Lovins Rhymer.

Susan was a former member of the Ossian Church of the Nazarene.

She was formerly employed as a certified nursing assistant for Woodcrest–Evergreen for many years before her health prevented her from continuing to work. Prior to Woodcrest, she also worked at All Seasons Industries in Markle.

Susan loved helping those who were less fortunate than her. She had a spicy personality that she directed toward those under her care. She was a very talented artist who greatly enjoyed drawing and writing poetry. She didn’t pass up many garage sales in her life; she enjoyed the thriftiness that came with finding treasures from others. Her creativity allowed her to take several items, take them apart and create a new item with a new meaning. Her simplicity allowed her to see value in items and situations that others would not. She loved spending time outdoors, including boating, hunting, and fishing. She was a very good cook who didn’t use recipes and created meals fit for many — not one.

She is survived by four daughters, Lisa (David) Jaskie of Bluffton, Amy (Lynn) Frecker of Fort Wayne, Sherrie Kizer of Bluffton, and Angie (Scott) Davidson of San Jose, Calif.; two sisters, Cathy Rhymer of Monroeville, and Nancy (Sidney) Vaught of Fort Wayne; brother, Delbert (Robyn) Rhymer Jr. of Avilla; 10 grandchildren, Jena (Jason) Eichler, Jaimee Jaskie, BreAnna Kizer, Stephanie Frecker, Jacob Kizer, Garrett Frecker, Grant Frecker, Jack Davidson, Benjamin Davidson, and Samuel Davidson; and one great-grandson, Otto Eichler.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Stephen (Michael) Rhymer; and a sister, Peggy Ann Rhymer in infancy.

Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana for COVID-19 and in following Susan’s wishes, a private family gathering was held prior to cremation. Private family memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.

Preferred memorials are to AGAPE Respite Care in Berne.

Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com