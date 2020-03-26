State of Indiana
County of Wells, SS:
In the Wells County Circuit Court
Cause No. 90C01-2003-CT-000004
WindGate Properties, LLC
Plaintiff
Vs.
Deborah A. Miller, Defendant
NOTICE OF SUIT
A “Complaint for Damages” regarding the named person (s) and real estate described herein, has been filed and is pending against you. Parcel#: 90015-10255-24, Legal Description: Lot Numbered Twenty-Four (24) as shown and designated on the recorded plat of Millside Place Addition, Section D, to the Town of Ossian, Indiana, More commonly known as: 310 Melching Court, Ossian, IN 46777.
You must answer the “Complaint” in writing within Thirty (30) days after the third notice of publication of this suit, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the “Complaint for Damages”.
/SS Beth Davis
Clerk of Wells County Courts
The Law Offices of Wayne Greeson, P.C.
Connersville, IN 47331
Ph: (765) 825-9690
Fax: (765) 827-0731
nb 3/26, 4/2, 4/9
hspaxlp