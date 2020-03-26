State of Indiana

County of Wells, SS:

In the Wells County Circuit Court

Cause No. 90C01-2003-CT-000004

WindGate Properties, LLC

Plaintiff

Vs.

Deborah A. Miller, Defendant

NOTICE OF SUIT

A “Complaint for Damages” regarding the named person (s) and real estate described herein, has been filed and is pending against you. Parcel#: 90015-10255-24, Legal Description: Lot Numbered Twenty-Four (24) as shown and designated on the recorded plat of Millside Place Addition, Section D, to the Town of Ossian, Indiana, More commonly known as: 310 Melching Court, Ossian, IN 46777.

You must answer the “Complaint” in writing within Thirty (30) days after the third notice of publication of this suit, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the “Complaint for Damages”.

/SS Beth Davis

Clerk of Wells County Courts

The Law Offices of Wayne Greeson, P.C.

Connersville, IN 47331

Ph: (765) 825-9690

Fax: (765) 827-0731

nb 3/26, 4/2, 4/9

hspaxlp