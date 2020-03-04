Sarah C. Kelly, 62, of Huntington, died Sunday, March 1, at Millers Merry Manor in Huntington.

She was born July 4, 1957.

Survivors include her sons, Sean Kelly of Warren, and Daniel Kelly of Chicago; brother, Russell Sheptak of California; and two grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Nicholas Sheptak, and mother, Rene Sheptak.

There will be no calling or services. Arrangements are being handled by Glancy-H. Brown and Son Funeral Home in Warren.

