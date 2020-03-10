Roy Thiebaud

Roy G. Thiebaud, 81 of Bluffton, passed away on Sunday evening, March 8, 2020, at his residence.

Roy was born Jan. 21, 1939, in Houston, Texas, to George G. and Virginia Thiebaud. After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, Roy worked at General Motors in St. Louis for some time. He worked on various farms and in nursing homes assisting others.

Roy enjoyed cooking for his family and working on puzzles. His favorite pastimes were watching old western movies, cooking shows, or watching Bob Ross paint on T.V.

Roy and Sondra K. (Little) Thiebaud were married Oct. 18, 1968, in Illinois, and have shared the last 52 years of marriage together.

Survivors include his wife Sondra of Bluffton; five children, Mike (Nancy) Davenport of Gillespie, Ill., Jeff Thiebaud of Virden, Ill., Mary (Jay) Biberstein of Liberty Center, Robbie (Shelley) Thiebaud of Decatur, and Tammie (Matt) Cooper of Bluffton. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth (David) Tuller of San Antonio, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton. Calling hours will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com