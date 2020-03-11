STATE OF INDIANA )

)SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

2020 TERM

CAUSE NO.

90C01-2001-EU-000002

IN THE MATTER OF THE )

UNSUPERVISED ESTATE )

OF MAX W. SCHWARTZ, )

DECEASED )

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

In the Wells Circuit Court, Wells County, Indiana.

Notice is hereby given that Alan F. Schwartz and Hal W. Schwartz were on the 22nd day of January, 2020, appointed Personal Representatives of the Estate of Max W. Schwartz, deceased, who died on the 28th day of November, 2019, leaving a Last Will and Testament. The Personal Representatives are authorized to administer said estate without court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the Decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this day 28th of February, 2020.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Stanley H. Matheny,

Attorney ID#9076-35

Of Counsel to the law firm of

MATHENY, HAHN, & DENMAN LLP

220 North Jefferson Street,

PO Box 191

Huntington, IN 46750

Telephone No. (260) 356-7030

Fax: (260) 356-7033

Attorney for Personal Representatives

nb 3/11, 3/18

hspaxlp