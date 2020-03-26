To all customers intending to store, grain bank, deferred pricing, or sell grain as of:
FRIDAY, MARCH 20TH, 2020,
The Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency (henceforth “the agency”) has temporarily suspended Indiana grain Buyer/Warehouse license number 136 issued to Salamonie Mills, Inc., located at:
525 N WAYNE ST
WARREN, IN 46792
HUNTINGTON COUNTY
619 N MAIN ST
WARREN, IN
HUNTINGTON COUNTY
10643 S HARTFORD CITY RD
WARREN, IN 46792
HUNTINGTON COUNTY
10199 S WAYNE RD
WARREN, IN 46792
HUNTINGTON COUNTY
1649 N 200 E
HUNTINGTON, IN 46750
HUNTINGTON COUNTY
156 HALE ST
MARKLE, IN 46770
WELLS COUNTY
During this temporary suspension Salamonie Mills, Inc., and pursuant to Indiana Code 26-3-7-18(b), under the direction and supervision of the Director of the agency or the director’s designated representative, may operate the facility, but shall not incur any additional obligations to producers. Per the direction of the Director of the agency, Salomonie Mills, Inc. shall, in advance, submit to the Director requests for approval of removal of any grain from the assets of Salomonie Mills, Inc.
In the event a hearing of claims is necessary, the agency will provide notice as required pursuant to Indiana Code 26-3-7-16.5.
Dated this notice the 20th day of March of 2020.
Harry Wilmoth
Director
Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency
Indiana State Department of Agriculture
1 N Capitol Ave, Ste 600
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Phone: (317) 232-1360
Fax: (317) 232-1362
ingrainbuyers@isda.in.gov
