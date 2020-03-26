To all customers intending to store, grain bank, deferred pricing, or sell grain as of:

FRIDAY, MARCH 20TH, 2020,

The Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency (henceforth “the agency”) has temporarily suspended Indiana grain Buyer/Warehouse license number 136 issued to Salamonie Mills, Inc., located at:

525 N WAYNE ST

WARREN, IN 46792

HUNTINGTON COUNTY

619 N MAIN ST

WARREN, IN

HUNTINGTON COUNTY

10643 S HARTFORD CITY RD

WARREN, IN 46792

HUNTINGTON COUNTY

10199 S WAYNE RD

WARREN, IN 46792

HUNTINGTON COUNTY

1649 N 200 E

HUNTINGTON, IN 46750

HUNTINGTON COUNTY

156 HALE ST

MARKLE, IN 46770

WELLS COUNTY

During this temporary suspension Salamonie Mills, Inc., and pursuant to Indiana Code 26-3-7-18(b), under the direction and supervision of the Director of the agency or the director’s designated representative, may operate the facility, but shall not incur any additional obligations to producers. Per the direction of the Director of the agency, Salomonie Mills, Inc. shall, in advance, submit to the Director requests for approval of removal of any grain from the assets of Salomonie Mills, Inc.

In the event a hearing of claims is necessary, the agency will provide notice as required pursuant to Indiana Code 26-3-7-16.5.

Dated this notice the 20th day of March of 2020.

Harry Wilmoth

Director

Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency

Indiana State Department of Agriculture

1 N Capitol Ave, Ste 600

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Phone: (317) 232-1360

Fax: (317) 232-1362

ingrainbuyers@isda.in.gov

nb 3/26

hspaxlp