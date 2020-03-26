To all customers intending to store, grain bank, deferred pricing, or sell grain as of:

FRIDAY, MARCH 20TH, 2020,

The Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency (henceforth “the agency”) has temporarily suspended Indiana grain Buyer/Warehouse license number 328 issued to Agland Grain, Inc., located at:

1136 CLARK AVE

BLUFFTON, IN 46714

WELLS COUNTY

6025 N MAIN ST

UNIONDALE, IN 46791

WELLS COUNTY

During this temporary suspension Agland Grain, Inc., and pursuant to Indiana Code 26-3-7-18(b), under the direction and supervision of the Director of the agency or the director’s designated representative, may operate the facility, but shall not incur any additional obligations to producers. Per the direction of the Director of the agency, Agland Grain, Inc. shall, in advance, submit to the Director requests for approval of removal of any grain from the assets of Agland Grain, Inc.

In the event a hearing of claims is necessary, the agency will provide notice as required pursuant to Indiana Code 26-3-7-16.5.

Dated this notice the 20th day of March of 2020.

Harry Wilmoth

Director

Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency

Indiana State Department of Agriculture

1 N Capitol Ave, Ste 600

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Phone: (317) 232-1360

Fax: (317) 232-1362

ingrainbuyers@isda.in.gov

