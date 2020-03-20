Patricia J. Foss, 80, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday evening, March 17, 2020, at her residence.

Patricia was born Jan. 18, 1940, in Wells County, to Irvin J. Miller and Violet Rose Houdyshell Miller. She married James A. Foss on May 17, 1958, in Bluffton. Her husband survives in Bluffton.

Patricia was a 1958 graduate of Lancaster High School. She worked at the Caylor Nickel Clinic for 32 years as a respiratory tech and EEG tech, retiring after 32 years of service. She enjoyed listening to the Gaithers’ gospel music and cooking for her family and friends, and she loved the Christmas season.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by four daughters, Avis Robbins, Rita Foss, Sherry Foss, and Sara Watson, all of Bluffton; a brother, Jerry Miller of Bluffton; and her K-9 companion, “Foxy.”

Aside from her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by two sisters, Janet Holsinger and Sara Miller, and a son-in-law, Shelby Watson.

There will be public graveside services at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton. Pastor Dennis Wood will officiate.

Memorial contributions in Patricia’s memory may be made to the Bethel Church in Bluffton.

