Patricia Eley

Patricia Ann Eley, 90, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday evening, March 29, 2020, at the Christian Care Retirement Community.

She was born Oct. 24, 1929, in Culver, Ind., to Albert Gottlieb and Mattie Irene Lee Thomet.

Mrs. Eley graduated from Culver High School in 1947. Patty and Jack Richard Eley were married Aug. 16, 1947, at the Methodist Church in Culver. They shared 60 years of marriage before he preceded her in death Sept. 7, 2007.

The couple lived in Fort Wayne and Hartford City and moved to Bluffton in 1953. They owned and operated Eley TV and Appliance Sales in Bluffton for 37 years beginning in 1953. They were members of First United Methodist Church in Bluffton and enjoyed spending winters in Sebring, Fla., for 15 years.

Surviving relatives include three daughters, Cheryllee (Jerry) Flack of Bluffton, Janet Kay (Dennis) Hatfield of Magnolia, Tex., and Terri Lynn (Richard) Wahl of Pandora, Ohio; six grandchildren, Jarrod Flack, Jon Flack, Lisa Patton, Kristen Mears, Jeff Wahl, and Mark Wahl.; 15 great-grandchildren, Krysta Hadley, Brent Patton, Kendall, Summer Mears, Preston Mears Jr., Rachel Wahl, Allison Wahl, Joseph Wahl, Benjamin Wahl, Noah Wahl, Emily Wahl, Freddie Flack, Cora Flack, Charlie Flack, and Beatrice Flack; and two great-great-grandchildren, Avah Hadley and Harper Patton.

A sister, Jeanette (Bill) Overmyer, and a grandson, Kevin Wahl, preceded her in death.

A private family service will take place with burial next to Jack at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. A public Celebration of Life Service will be held later, and details will be published when those arrangements are complete.

Preferred memorials can be made to the Wells County Gideons or to the Christian Care Retirement Community.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com