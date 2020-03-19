Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Wells County, Indiana, that the Board of Commissioners of Wells County, Indiana, will consider at the lower level Meeting Room at the Wells County Courthouse Annex, 223 West Washington Street, Bluffton, Indiana 46714, at 9:00 o’clock a.m. on April 6, 2020, the establishment of a County Cumulative Capital Development Fund under the provisions of Indiana Code 36-9-14.5 for the purposes as follows: The county legislative body may establish a cumulative capital development fund under IC 6-1.1-41 to provide money for any purpose for which property taxes may be imposed within the county.

The proposed tax will be levied on all taxable real and personal property within the county taxing districts and will not exceed $ .0167 for 2021 and $ .0333 for 2022 forward – per $100 of assessed valuation. The proposed fund will be levied beginning with taxes due and payable in the year 2021.

Taxpayers appearing at such hearing shall have the right to be heard thereon. The proposal for establishment of the County Cumulative Capital Development Fund is subject to approval by the Department of Local Government Finance.

Within 30 days after the date of the adoption of the cumulative fund by the Board of Commissioners of Wells County, Indiana, the Board of Commissioners of Wells County, Indiana, will publish a Notice of Adoption.

Upon publication of the Notice of Adoption, 50 or more taxpayers in the taxing district may file a petition with the County Auditor not later than noon 30 days after the publication of the Notice of Adoption setting forth their objections to the proposed fund.

Dated this 16th day of March, 2020.

THE BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS OF

THE COUNTY OF WELLS:

/s/ Blake Gerber, President

/s/ Kevin S. Woodward,

Vice President

/s/ Tamara Robbins,

Commissioner

ATTEST:

/s/ Lisa McCormick, Auditor

oj, nb 3/19, 3/26

hspaxlp