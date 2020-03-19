Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 2nd day of April, 2020, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Ronald & Renee Gustafson, 3649 E 1000 N, Ossian, IN 46777 for the purpose of Rezoning.

Current Zoning: R-1

Proposed Zoning: A-R

Common Location: The subject property is located at 3649 E 1000 N, Ossian, IN 46777

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 3.44 acres in the SE quarter of Section 10 Township 28N Range 12E in Jefferson Township.

Dated this 13th day of March, 2020

WELLS COUNTY AREA

PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

