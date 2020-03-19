Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 2nd day of April, 2020, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Trout & Lisa Moser, 5211 SE SR 116, Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Division of a Minor Subdivision.

Current Zoning: A-1

Proposed Division of a Minor Subdivision: 3.09 acres with 50’ of road frontage.

Common Location: The subject property is located at 2400 E 350 N, Bluffton, Indiana 46714.

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 20.04 in the SW quarter of Section 16 Township 27N Range 12E in Lancaster Township.

Dated this 13th day of March, 2020

WELLS COUNTY AREA

PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

oj, nb 3/19

hspaxlp