IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT
OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA
ESTATE NO.
90C01-2003-EU-000009
Notice is hereby given that STEPHEN W. KUNKEL, STANLEY A. KUNKEL, and TIMOTHY D. KUNKEL were on the 16th day of March, 2020, appointed as co-personal representatives of the estate of BETTY M. KUNKEL, deceased, who died on the 27th day of November, 2019. They are authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.
All persons having claims against said estate, whether or not now due, must file the same in the office of the Clerk of said Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or said claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 16th day of March, 2020.
Beth Davis
Clerk of the Circuit Court
for Wells County, Indiana
Michelle Brown-Stohler
Attorney #17247-90
Sprunger & Sprunger
105 N. Main Street
Bluffton, Indiana 46714
Telephone: (260) 846-6788
Attorney for co-personal representatives
