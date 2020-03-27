Nancy Jo Kunz, 73, of Columbia City, passed away Monday evening, March 23, 2020, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Nancy was born Aug. 20, 1946, in Adams County, to Oscar E. and Sylvia E. Hirschy Bertsch; both parents preceded her in death. She married William Kunz in 1999; he preceded her in death Nov. 29, 2019.

She graduated from Adams Central High School in 1964 and attended Ivy Tech College in Fort Wayne and earned an associate degree in management. She was employed with Sears Company and retired from Wal-Mart in Columbia City in 2017. Nancy enjoyed playing the piano, sewing, cake decorating, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by two children, Mark (Heather) Magley of Fort Wayne and Vicki (Peter Baldwin) Magley of Storrs, Conn.; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; three brothers, James (Christy) Bertsch of Fort Wayne, Stan (Cindy) Bertsch and Mike (Carmon) Bertsch, both of Decatur.

Due to restrictions and isolations from the coronavirus pandemic in our communities, there will be no public services at this time. A memorial gathering service will be conducted at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, 3220 E. Ind. 124 in Bluffton at a later date. Burial will take place at the Ray Cemetery, Monroe.

Memorials may be given to “Grandchildren’s College Education Fund.”

Online condolences may be expressed at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel have been entrusted with funeral arrangements