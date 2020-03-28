Michael Kistler

Michael A. Kistler, 71, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 24, 2020, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center in Bluffton.

Michael was born in Warsaw, on March 5, 1949, to Owen Frederick and Kathleen Ellen Fruchey Kistler; his mother survives in Warsaw. He graduated from Wolf Lake High School in 1967. He worked as a production planner and was self-employed Cabinet Supplier, retiring in 2002. Michael attended Big Lake Church of God in Columbia City and was member of the Sons of the Legion Post 111, Bluffton.

In his spare time, Mike collected Mickey Mouse memorabilia and enjoyed playing golf and spending time in the outdoors.

He married Tamera L. Campbell Kistler in Columbia City on May 24, 1971; she survives in Bluffton.

In addition to his wife, Michael is survived by two children, D.J. (Laurie) Kistler of Roanoke, and April L. (Chris) Pace of Huntington; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and a sister; Marsha (Dwight) Wade of Goshen.

He was preceded in death by his father.

There will be no public visitation or funeral service at this time. Burial will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

Michael’s arrangements have been entrusted to Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.goodwincaleharnish.com