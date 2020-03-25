Mary Jane Yergler

Mary Jane Yergler, 87, went to be with her Lord on March 23, 2020, at Parkview Regional Hospital.

Mary Jane was born Feb. 2, 1933, in Adams County, to William Fiechter and Salome Aeschliman Fiechter. She graduated from Berne-French High School in 1951.

Mary Jane married Claire E. Yergler June 21, 1953, at the Apostolic Christian Church, and they resided in the Bluffton area for nearly 67 years.

Mary Jane worked at Franklin Electric for 40 years and grew to love and stay close to many of her co-workers. After retiring, she worked for Reed’s Do It Best, Masterson’s Clothing and with Family Life Care Hospice.

Mary Jane was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church, and she loved her church family. Her greatest joy came from loving and serving her family and others. She was known for hosting large family gatherings every Sunday evening. Hospitality was her gift and she used it well. Fixing meals and sending cards to so many filled her with great joy. Mary Jane was at her best celebrating Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving, and family birthdays. Her mission was to bring happiness to all those she loved. Countless and memorable trips were made to Gatlinburg, Tenn., with family and friends throughout the years. She loved her dear potluck friends who gathered together every month for the last 65 years.

In addition to the love of her life, Claire, Mary Jane is survived by three daughters, Renee (Steve) Reinhard, Pam (John) Reinhard, and Angie (Dean) Topp, all of Bluffton; her 12 adored grandchildren, Katie Isch, Stephanie Lantz, Annie Craighead, Chad Silva, Abby Aschliman, Michael Reinhard, Mark Reinhard, Ben Reinhard, Joel Reinhard, Alivia Isch, Marianna Topp, and Gavin Topp; 32 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Herman Fiechter and Carl Fiechter.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; a sister, Dorothy; and a brother, Charles.

Due to the restrictions and isolations from the coronavirus pandemic in our communities, there will be funeral services available for your listening online at the ACCentral app or at Blufftoncountry.com at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, with Lynn Fiechter and Mark Reinhard officiating. Private family burial will take place at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorials may be given to Chicago Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com

The Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.