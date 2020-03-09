Margaret Ann Gerber, 93, of Bluffton, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, March 7, 2020, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Margaret was born in Adams County on July 17, 1926, to Samuel H. and Ida Baumgartner Gerber. She married Frederick W. Gerber in Wells County on Oct. 15, 1950. He preceded her in death on Dec. 24, 1992.

A 1944 graduate of Kirkland High School, Margaret worked at Franklin Electric in Bluffton for several years. She eventually stayed at home to raise her four children and assist her husband on the family farm. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Myra (David) Zoll of Berkey, Ohio, and Madelyn (Tim) Clark of Clarkston, Mich.; two sons, Greg (Joan) Gerber and Gordon (Kathy) Gerber, both of Bluffton; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Joan Gerber of Bluffton.

In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Steffen.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 10, from 2 to 8 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be Wednesday, March 11, at 10:30 a.m., at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Mark Gerber and Chad Gerber will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Care Retirement Community.

