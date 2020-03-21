Lois J. Brickley, 87, passed away Friday morning, March 20, 2020, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Lois was born on Nov. 26, 1932, in Delaware County, to Armer and Mabel (Scott) Brown, both parents preceded her in death. She married William “Bill” Brickley, Jr. on March 24, 1951 in Wells County. He preceded her in death on April 13, 2016.

She retired from the Caylor – Nickel Clinic in Bluffton, where she worked in the housekeeping department.

Lois was a charter member of Bluffton Wesleyan Chapel. She loved her church family and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Lois is survived by her son; John (Shelley) Brickley of Bluffton; two daughters, Cathie Kammer of Ossian and Pam (Jerry) Welch of Pennville; one brother, Dick Brown of Bluffton; two sisters, Juanita Russell and Marilyn (Keith) Meade, both of Bluffton; six grandchildren; Sean Tappy, Trish (Mike) Harris, Jason (Ashley) Brickley, Chris (Shanna) Kammer and Jessica Ault, 13 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and spouse, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Nicole O’Conner; a grandson, Adam Ault; and two sisters, Lavina Davis and Carolyn Young.

Due to health concerns related to the coronavirus, private family visitation and services are being held at the funeral home.

A public graveside service will take place Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Horeb Cemetery west of Uniondale on U.S. 224.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Care Retirement Community.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.