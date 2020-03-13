The News-Banner continues to track COVID-19 in the Wells County community, as well as across the state, country and world. Pick up the paper and check out our homepage for up-to-date information as well.

Here is updated information as of Friday:

Northern Wells

BHMSD BHMSD_Letter_to_Families-COVID-19



SWCS ParentLetteraboutCOVID_19March122020



Christian Care Retirement Community

River Terrace Retirement Community

Signature Healthcare

Ossian Health and Rehabilitation

With a note as of Wednesday, March 11: “Ossian is limiting visitation to Essential Emergency Personnel only, and case-by-case exceptions approved by the Director of Nursing or Facility Administrator.”

Markle Health and Rehabilitation

Heritage Pointe of Warren