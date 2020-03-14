Lilbern Lynn Abner, 84, of Markle, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born Jan. 22, 1936, in Grape, Ky., to Luther Abner and Nettie Morrow Abner. He married Martha Burnau in 1958 in Huntington. His wife preceded him in death Aug. 14, 1999.

Survivors include two daughters, Janie Abner of Markle and Beth (Paul) Dimond of Markle; a son, Jamie Abner of Tocsin; two grandsons; and a sister: Bonnie Henrich of Armona, Calif.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Mossie Crispin, Margie Abner, and Bessie Henthorn, and three brothers, Gene Abner, Ray Abner and Joe Abner.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St.. A private family graveside service will be at the Horeb Cemetery.

