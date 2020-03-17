Lilbern Lynn Abner, 84, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born Jan. 22, 1936. in Grape, Ky., to Luther Abner and Nettie Morrow Abner.

He married Martha Burnau in 1958 in Huntington. His wife preceded him in death Aug. 14, 1999.

Survivors include two daughters, Janie Abner of Markle and Beth (Paul) Dimond of Markle; a son, Jamie Abner of Tocsin; two grandsons; and a sister, Bonnie Henrich of Armona, Calif.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Mossie Crispin, Margie Abner, and Bessie Henthorn, and three brothers, Gene Abner, Ray Abner and Joe Abner.

Visitation and services, which were scheduled for this week, have now been closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To contact the family, send an email to hayabner@gmail.com

