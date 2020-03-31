STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NUMBER:

90C01-2002-JC-000003

90C01-2002-JC-000004

IN THE MATTER OF:

AG – DOB 4/12/2004

EG – DOB 1/5/2007

CHILDREN ALLEGED TO BE

CHILDREN IN NEED OF

SERVICES

AND

LUIS GONZALES (FATHER)

JENNY A. REAL (FIRST COUSIN, ONCE REMOVED)

RICARDO REAL-GONZALES (FIRST COUSIN, ONCE

REMOVED)

JENNIFER R. SMITH (BIOLOGICAL MOTHER)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE

BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE

OF CHILDREN IN NEED OF

SERVICES HEARING

TO: Luis Gonzales

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the children to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Wells Circuit Court, 102 Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714 – 260-824-6485 for a(n) Initial/Fact Finding Hearing on 6/4/2020 at 1:00 PM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor children are children in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the children; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the children; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the children including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Beth Davis

Clerk

Holly N Daniels, 31840-49

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

c/o Wells Co DCS

221 W Market St

Bluffton, IN 46714

nb 3/31, 4/7, 4/14

hspaxlp