NOTICE

To Felicia Faye Grayson and any other lienholders or persons claiming interest in the blue and white mobile home located at 80 Sunset Dr., Lot 44, Bluffton, IN 46714. State parcel #90-411-00181-02. Year: 1966. Make: Skyline. Model: unknown. Walnut Hills MHP LLC is requesting possession of the mobile home. Please contact Jim, the park manager, at (260) 827-7516.

nb 3/3, 3/10

hspaxlp