Home State & National News Lawmakers near deal on $2 trillion in COVID-19 relief Lawmakers near deal on $2 trillion in COVID-19 relief March 25, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Indiana health chief issues dire COVID-19 warning State & National News Can blood from virus survivors treat new victims of COVID-19? State & National News Holcomb to Hoosiers: Stay home