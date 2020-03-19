Josef N. Kahlert, 86, of rural Berne, Indiana passed away March 18, 2020.

He was born on December 8, 1933 in Jauer Kreis Ohlau Schlesien, Germany. He was the son of the late Bernhard Alois and Anna (Brier) Kahlert. He married Ann Horner in April of 1959.

He retired in 1991 from Navistar International after 27 years of service and worked for M. W. Habegger as a stone mason prior to that. He also served in the US Army.

In 1939, at the age of five, he witnessed the beginning of World War II and, at the age of 11, observed the devastation in May of 1945 in central Europe. When the communist took over East Germany in 1945, he become displaced and expelled from his beloved homeland. In 1955, he immigrated to the United States of America and came to Berne, Indiana.

Josef is preceded in death by his wife, Ann, and is survived by his daughter, JoAnn E. (Walter) Comment, son, Michael J. (Rhonda) Kahlert, daughter, Victoria D. (Rodger) Reagan, and son, Paul B. (Judell) Kahlert; five grandchildren, Nathan Louis Comment, Ashely Nicole (Quenton) Benya, Elizabeth Ann Comment, Jennifer Lynn Kahlert, and Benjamin Josef Kahlert; and three great-grandchildren. Josef is also survived by his sister, Dorothea (William J.) Hartman, brother, Alfons (Nancy) Kahlert, and brother, George Kahlert. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Bernhard, sister, Edeltraud, and sister-in-law, Hilda Kahlert.

Josef was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Decatur, Indiana.

Honoring his wishes, there will be no visitation and a private service for the immediate family will be held. Josef, along with his soul mate, Ann, will be entombed at Ray Cemetery in Monroe, Indiana.

Preferred memorials are to the donor’s choice.