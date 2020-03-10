James Heckman

James W. Heckman, 83, of Albion, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.

He was born Dec. 31, 1937, in Wells County, to Dale Heckman and Clsara Bell Heckman. He spent his formative years in Wells County, graduating from Lancaster High School in 1957.

James was married to Margaret “Marge” Shroyer April 21, 1980, in Bluffton. She preceded him in death April 23, 2009.

He retired from Corning in 1989 after 37 years. He also worked at Bosch for a period of time.

He was a member of New Life Fellowship Church and was active with his wife at the Bear Lake Camp.

James is survived by a stepson, Mike (Sonya) Keller; three sons, Mike (Lynnette) Heckman, Steve Heckman, and David Heckman; a daughter, Amanda (David) Smith; another stepson, Dave (Pam) Keller; two stepdaughters, Darla (Neal) Ternet and Margie Bridgegam; a sister, Debbie Heckman; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; four sisters, Mae Nave, Nora Heckman, Sharon Heckman and Carolyn Heckman; and a brother, Bob Heckman.

Services will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Sheets & Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco, with calling one hour prior to the service.

The family will also receive friends at the funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11.

Burial will take place at the Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Bear Lake Camp.

