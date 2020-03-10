Home State & National News Indiana’s COVID-19 count is 4; one in Noble County Indiana’s COVID-19 count is 4; one in Noble County March 10, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Indiana House sees leadership change as session nears its end State & National News Officials: 2nd Indiana resident tests positive for COVID-19 State & National News Indiana has first illness linked to international coronavirus outbreak