Home State & National News Indiana reports 2 more coronavirus deaths for a total of 6 Indiana reports 2 more coronavirus deaths for a total of 6 March 23, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Virus concerns lead to ‘public’ meetings without the public State & National News Liquor makers in Indiana and Michigan pivot to making hand sanitizer in wake of coronavirus State & National News Owner: Indiana Beach could reopen this year