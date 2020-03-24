Home State & National News Holcomb to Hoosiers: Stay home Holcomb to Hoosiers: Stay home March 24, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Indiana reports 2 more coronavirus deaths for a total of 6 State & National News Virus concerns lead to ‘public’ meetings without the public State & National News Liquor makers in Indiana and Michigan pivot to making hand sanitizer in wake of coronavirus