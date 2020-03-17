Gwendolyn L. Welker, 48, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Cleveland, Ohio.

She was born in Muncie, Indiana, to Carl Hardin Sr. and Victoria Hardin. Her parents preceded her in death.

Gwendolyn lovingly cared for her family as a homemaker. She loved playing bingo and cooking meals for her friends and family.

Gwendolyn is survived by her husband, Rick Welker of Fort Wayne; daughters, Hayley Cavanaugh and Morgan (Dustin) Stephen, both of Portland; stepson, Gregory Welker of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren; and siblings, Brenda (Randy) Wolfe of Bluffton, Johnnie Ridge of Bluffton, Cindy (Todd) Landrum of Berne, Carl Hardin Jr. of Bluffton, Betty (Jeff) Bolding of Warren, Billy (Sheila) Maggard of Muncie, and Hope Garrett of Muncie.

She was also preceded in death by her dog, Fred.

Private services will be held Thursday, March 19.

Calling will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. in Fort Wayne. Burial will be at the Highland Park Cemetery.

