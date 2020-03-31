George “Junior” Addington

George L. Addington Jr., 63, of rural Keystone, passed away Saturday morning, March 28, 2020, at his residence.

Junior was born Oct. 18, 1956, in Bluffton, to George L. Addington Sr. and Hannah “Haskell” Brickey Addington. He married Diana L. Surbaugh April 15, 1978, in Liberty Center; she preceded him in death Oct. 15, 2014.

A 1975 graduate of Southern Wells High School, Junior worked for the Wells County Sheriff’s Department for more than 36 years, serving most of those years as a confinement officer and the past six years in maintenance. He was also a lifelong farmer in Wells County.

Junior enjoyed working on tractors and attending auctions, where he enjoyed buying and selling farm equipment. He also enjoyed playing his guitar and had a love for country and bluegrass music. At least a couple times a year he would travel to Gate City, Va., to visit family members. Junior loved his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his two daughters.

Survivors include two daughters, Mindy M. Addington of Bluffton and Sharlene L. Addington of Petroleum; a sister, Vesta (John) Hartnagel of Pigeon Forge, Tenn.; a sister-in-law, Phyllis “Judy” Addington of Keystone; and his father-in-law, Harold Surbaugh of Liberty Center.

In addition to his wife and parents, Junior was preceded in death by a brother, Donald K. Addington, and his mother-in-law, Elizabeth “Betty” Surbaugh.

Due to the restrictions and isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, private family services officiated by Rev. Terry Werst are being held with burial at the Alberson Cemetery in Adams County. Once all legal restrictions caused by the virus have been lifted, a public visitation and memorial service will be held at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Those service arrangements will be published in the Bluffton News-Banner and will be posted online at www.goodwincaleharnish.com as soon as they are scheduled.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation or to an organization of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com