The Farm Wagon mobile pantry program has changed its schedule and drop-off locations due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

The program will stop at Bluffton-Harrison Middle School, 1500 Stogdill Road, at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays. It will also stop at Markle United Methodist Church, 145 W. Morse St., at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays.

“There will be some changes to the normal routine at the Farm Wagon,” according to information provided. “In accordance with local efforts to minimize the risk of COVID-19, we ask that you remain in your vehicles. Volunteers will help you find a parking spot starting at 8 a.m. Once everything is ready, we will direct you to drive by and load items in your vehicle, please make sure you make space in your trunk. We will only go through the line one time. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through this process.”

Pet food will not be available. The changes will be in place until further notice.

The program is offered through Community Harvest Food Bank and has existed since 1999 and distributes fresh food to individuals and families who need it; no ID is required. Normally, the distributions happen outside after the food is unloaded and sorted from the agency’s refrigerated truck.