Evelyn Isnogle

Evelyn R. Isnogle, 86, of Ossian passed away surrounded by her four children on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

She was born Sept. 13, 1933, in Ossian, to Luster Yager and Edith Milholland Yager. She worked as a secretary for the Northern Wells School Corporation for 32 years before retiring in 1995. She was a member of Ossian United Methodist Church and The Twelve Belles.

In her free time she loved to travel with her husband Roger, family, and friends. She greatly loved her family and treasured the days when they would all come together to play cards.

Surviving family include her children, Brenda (Rex) Springer, Jeff (Cynthia) Isnogle, Joanne (Keith) Ehrman, and Amy (Wayne) Pfaff; 14 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Thelma Yager.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband of 51 years, Roger B. Isnogle, and three brothers, Harold, Dale, and Lloyd Yager.

A private family service will be held with a celebration of Evelyn’s life at a later date. Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ossian United Methodist Church.

The Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home in Ossian is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com