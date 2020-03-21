David W. “Red” Harrold, 71, of Montpelier, died at 11:07 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Twin City Healthcare in Gas City.

He was born Dec. 9, 1948, in Blackford County.

He is survived by his sisters, Candy Irelan, Bluffton and Jean Ann Shady, Montpelier; and brother Mike Harrold of Martinez, Ga.

He was preceded in death by his parents Cleo S. and Betty (Roberts) Harrold; brothers Danny, Donnie and Steve Harrold; and sisters Connie Wyatt and Sandy Harrold.

Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 coronavirus, private family visitation is being held at the funeral home.

A public graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, at Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier. Rev. Dewey Zent will be officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

