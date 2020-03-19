Bruce W. Bedwell, 66, of Bluffton, passed away Monday afternoon, March 16, 2020 at the IU Medical Center in Indianapolis.

Bruce was born June 30, 1953, in Decatur, to William W. Bedwell and Norma A. McClure Bedwell. He married Nancy J. Fiechter July 14, 1973, in Bluffton; his wife survives in Bluffton.

He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Bluffton.

Bruce graduated from Bellmont High School in 1971. Following graduation he worked on the family farm and retired in June 2019 from Schwartz Plumbing and Heating as a parts manager. He enjoyed auto racing with his family and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Bruce is survived by his children, Corey Bedwell of Bluffton, Tracey (Sarah) Bedwell of New Haven, Shaunda (Nathan) Opdycke of Holgate, Ohio, Ryan (Jenna) Bedwell of Seattle, Wash., and Kristen (Andrew) Springmeyer of Batesville, Ind.; 10 grandchildren; a brother, Max Bedwell of Sarasota, Fla.; and his father-in-law, Herman Fiechter of Bluffton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law, Phyllis J. Fiechter; and a brother, Alan Bedwell.

Due to health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, private family visitation and services are being held at the funeral home.

A public graveside service will be held at 1p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County. Friends and family are invited. Ron Kipfer will officiate services.

Services will also be broadcast through the Apostolic Christian Central Network for home listening.

Memorials contributions may be made to Swiss Village of Berne.

Online condolences: www.goodwincaleharnish.com

The Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.